'Anti-Feminist' Lawyer Is Suspect in Killing of Judge's Son

A lawyer who described himself as an "anti-feminist attorney" has been identified as the suspect in the murder of the son of a New Jersey federal judge. Sources tell the AP that Roy Den Hollander, 72, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his vehicle in upstate New York on Monday. Den Hollander brought a lawsuit before US District Judge Esther Salas in 2015 that challenged the male-only draft, reports the New York Times. Hollander has also sued Columbia University for offering classes in women's studies and has filed numerous failed lawsuits since 2007 challenging "ladies' night" promotions in bars.

Police say Salas' son Daniel Anderl, who turned 20 last week, was killed and her husband, 63-year-old Mark Anderl, was seriously injured by a gunman who arrived at their home disguised as a FedEx deliveryman. Den Hollander wrote online about posing as a FedEx employee to speak to a young girl, the AP notes. In other posts, he disparaged Salas. Police say a package addressed to the judge was found with his body. The New York Daily News reports that Den Hollander had terminal cancer and announced in January that he was suing a New York hospital that treated him. "I’ll fight them to my last dollar, my last breath and if there is anything after death—for eternity. They should have shown a little more respect for a dying man." (Read more New Jersey stories.)

