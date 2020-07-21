Biden: 4 Black Women On VP List

(Newser) – Joe Biden wouldn't commit to choosing a Black woman as his running mate, but while speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid Monday night, he did say four Black women are on the list of potential VP picks, with more possibly to come as his vetting team continues to brief him on candidates, Axios reports. "It's important that my administration, I promise you, will look like America—from vice president to Supreme Court to Cabinet positions to every major position in the White House," Biden said.

Among the rumored possibilities for the VP slot are Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Karen Bass, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and former national security adviser Susan Rice. Biden's team is wrapping up six weeks of "detailed analysis" of each candidate, and Biden said he'll then narrow the list and have "personal discussions" with everyone who is left. He's expected to make a decision around Aug. 1. Deadline notes the show was the inaugural episode of The ReidOut, Reid's new nightly primetime show. Bottoms was among her other guests, along with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Hillary Clinton. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

