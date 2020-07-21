Surgeon General: We Can Do One Big Thing for Schools

(Newser) – The surgeon general on Tuesday weighed in on the should-we-or-shouldn't-we debate over the reopening of schools. If we want to get students back into classrooms safely in the near future, everybody should be wearing masks now, Dr. Jerome Adams told CBS This Morning. "The biggest determinant of whether or not we can go back to school actually has little to do with the actual schools," he said. "It is your background transmission rate." Face coverings and social distancing are the best way to curb the rise of new infections, he added. "We know the risk is low to the actual students, but we know they can transmit to others." Adams also said he's happy President Trump is more pro-mask these days, per the Hill. (Back in February, Adams himself tried to discourage people from wearing masks, fearing a shortage among health workers.) Related: