Demi Lovato to Wed Her Quarantine Beau

(Newser) – Six months after ending a relationship with a male model, Demi Lovato says she'll tie the knot with a new beau. The 27-year-old singer-actress announced her engagement to actor Max Ehrich on Instagram late Wednesday, sharing photos of the couple embracing on a beach in Malibu, Calif., a huge rock visible on Lovato's finger, per People. Ehrich, 29—who's appeared on The Young and the Restless and Lifetime's American Princess—proposed on the beach earlier Wednesday, according to E!, which reports the couple fell in love while "social distancing together." They had exchanged flirty social media messages in March.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato wrote. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too." She went on to note she had "never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all." "I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage" and "ecstatic to start a family and life with you," she added. "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife," Ehrich wrote in his own post, which offers a close-up view of the ring from jeweler Peter Marco. (Read more Demi Lovato stories.)

