Over 2 Days, 2 Bad Milestones in Florida

(Newser) – Florida reported 140 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, including that of the state's youngest victim yet. A 9-year-old girl from Putnam County died from complications of COVID-19, as confirmed by Putnam County Health Officer Mary Garcia, who said she was unaware of any underlying medical conditions, per CNN. The child hadn't had close contact with anyone known to be infected, nor had she been traveling.

The girl is the fifth minor to die from COVID-19 in Florida, with the others aged 11 to 17. There was no letup on Thursday, with the state recording another 173 deaths over the previous 24 hours, its highest figure yet, per WTVJ. That brought Florida's death toll to more than 5,500 since March. It has recorded 389,868 cases, 10,249 of those coming Thursday. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

