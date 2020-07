(Newser) – Expensive watches and jewelry were stolen from Ellen DeGeneres' and Portia de Rossi's Montecito home on July 4, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Authorities say they believe the home was targeted due to the fact that celebrities own it, People reports, and law enforcement says it is investigating to "determine if this is related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries." In a press release, the sheriff's office warns other residents to "avoid social media posts that let people know that you are away on vacation," but TMZ notes it's not clear whether DeGeneres and de Rossi were home or away at the time. (Read more Ellen DeGeneres stories.)