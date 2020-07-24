Harry, Meghan Sue Over Paparazzi Photos of Archie at Home

(Newser) – Prince Harry and wife Meghan moved to Beverly Hills after stepping down as senior royals, and it didn't take long for a California paparazzo to snap photos of their son, Archie, in their new backyard. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now suing over the incident, the Los Angeles Times reports. The complaint, filed Thursday in LA County Superior Court, says the couple first put up a large mesh fence after photographers with telephoto lenses took pictures from a ridge hundreds of yards away from the home, which belongs to a friend and is located in a gated community, Fox News reports. But, the invasion of privacy suit says, even that wasn't enough; it says drones and helicopters have been used, and holes have been cut in the fence.

"Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home," says their attorney, referring to the state's law banning paparazzi from taking pictures or video of people in their own homes. "No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions." The suit was filed after the couple learned photos of their 14-month-old, purportedly in Malibu but actually in their backyard, were being peddled. It is aimed at unnamed defendants, so the royals can use subpoenas to pursue anyone trying to sell the photos in order to determine who is behind them.


