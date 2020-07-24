(Newser) – This weekend marks the point where the US will start counting down the last 100 days to the election. So where do things stand? An analysis at the Cook Political Report finds that, as of now, things are looking grim for Republicans. Not only does Joe Biden have a sizable lead and Democrats remain on track to expand their House majority, but it appears that Republicans are in danger of losing their last "firewall"—control of the Senate. Coverage of that and more:

Senate: "At this point, a net gain of five to seven seats for Democrats looks far more probable than the one- to three-seat gain that would leave them shy of a majority," writes Jessica Taylor. Arizona, Colorado, and North Carolina are the most vulnerable for the GOP, followed by Maine. But things also are a little iffy in Montana, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Texas, Alaska, and South Carolina. Overall, this isn't just shaping up to be a "perfect storm" for Democrats, but "perhaps a perfect tsunami."