If you cringe when reading some of President Trump's tweets and retweets, President Trump is right there with you. That's per an interview that Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy nabbed outside the Oval Office on Thursday, as the White House was celebrating opening day for Major League Baseball, per the Hill. Although Trump noted to Portnoy that he enjoyed using Twitter to circumvent what he calls the "fake news," he admitted that he sometimes loves the medium "too much," that he's not sure if he'll tweet again once he's out of office, and that "too often" he's regretted posting a tweet. "It used to be in the old days before this, you'd write a letter and you'd say, 'This letter is really bad,' you put it on your desk and then you go back tomorrow and you say, 'Oh, I'm glad I didn't send it," he told Portnoy.

"But we don't do that with Twitter," Trump reflected. "We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls: 'Did you really say this?'" He also said it's the retweets—like one he posted last month in which a Trump supporter yelled "white power!"—that get him in more hot water, noting he doesn't always look at them closely before blasting them out to his 84 million followers. "You see something that looks good and you don't investigate," he said, per the AP. Portnoy also queried the president on what he thinks an appropriate form of protest might be, since Trump disapproves of kneeling during the national anthem. "Well, I mean, you could always ... run for office, right?" Trump replied, per the Hill. "There are ways, you get groups together, and it can be very friendly ways of doing it, very successful. ... Speaking your mind is good, but you have to do it fairly."


