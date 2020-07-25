Hurricane Hanna Roars Toward Texas

(Newser)
–
Hurricane Hanna rumbled toward the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, lashing the shoreline with wind gusts, rain, and storm surge, and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases, the AP reports. The storm, which is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, was expected to make landfall late Saturday afternoon or early evening south of Corpus Christi, the US National Hurricane Center said. As of late Saturday morning, it had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was centered about 85 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and was moving west at 7 mph. For details:
- Many parts of Texas, including the area where Hanna was expected to come ashore, have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, but local officials said they were prepared for whatever the storm may bring. Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said Saturday that he had seen some residents doing last-minute shopping for supplies, but he warned that if that hadn't been done already, people should stay at home and ride out the storm.
- Judge Barbara Canales, Nueces County's top elected official, said officials were highly concerned about storm surge that was already moving inland. Live webcam footage showed waves sweeping over popular Whitecap Beach near Corpus Christi hours before the hurricane was expected to make landfall.
- First responders in Corpus Christi proactively placed barricades near intersections to have them ready to go if streets began to flood, McComb said. More than 9,100 people in the Corpus Christi area were without power early Saturday afternoon, according to AEP Texas.
- The main hazard from Hanna was expected to be flash flooding. Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night—with isolated totals of 18 inches—in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
- South Texas officials' plans for any possible rescues, shelters and monitoring of the storm will have the pandemic in mind and incorporate social distancing guidelines and mask wearing.
(Read more Hurricane Hanna
stories.)