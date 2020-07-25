Show Touting Fauci Conspiracy Gets Yanked

(Newser) – The Sinclair Broadcast Group said Saturday it is pulling from the air an edition of its America This Week program that discusses a conspiracy theory involving Dr. Anthony Fauci and the coronavirus, the AP reports. Sinclair spokesman Michael Padovano said Sinclair hopes to add context and other viewpoints and still air the controversial segment on the next week's edition of America This Week. Meanwhile, Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, talked in detail in a new podcast about the "serious threats" and hate mail directed his way. America This Week is hosted by Eric Bolling, a former Fox News Channel personality, and sent to stations Sinclair owns in 81 markets.

story continues below

The show it initially distributed for this weekend's show featured an interview with Judy Mikovits, maker of the widely discredited "Plandemic" video, and her lawyer, Larry Klayman. Mikovits, an anti-vaccine activist, said she believed that Fauci manufactured the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and shipped it to China. There has been no evidence that the virus was produced in a lab, much less any of Fauci's involvement. Bolling did not push back on the claim, or show any evidence of checking its veracity. He followed up with a segment interviewing radiologist Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News contributor, who said she thought Fauci "in no way, shape or form has been involved in the manufacture of this virus."