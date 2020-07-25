3 People Shot as Black, Right-Militias Face Off

(Newser) – Three people were hit by gunfire Saturday as armed militia groups converged in Louisville, Kentucky—but the shooting was apparently accidental, the Courier Journal reports. At the tense scene, a Black militia group called the NFAC (the "Not F**king Around Coalition") came within site of Three Percenters, a far-right group that came in response to the NFAC's planned appearance. In all, hundreds of people faced off with guns while Louisville police officers stood in full riot gear. The shooting occurred just before 1pm when someone's gun in the NFAC group went off and hit three people, who were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "All involved are members of the NFAC and there are no outstanding suspects," said LMPD Police Chief Robert Schroeder.

"This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse," he added. "I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly." WDRB reports that the NFAC was protesting the justice system's handling of the Breonna Taylor case. NFAC leader John Fitzgerald "Jay" Johnson spoke to a crowd of thousands outside the Hall of Justice, saying Attorney General Daniel Cameron had told him investigators needed four months to wrap up the case. "You ain't got four months," he told the crowd and led them in a call and response, saying, "If we don't get the whole, motherf****ing truth, we are going to burn this mother****er down." Among Three Percenters, the crowd was smaller: "You got no business being here," said one of them about the NFAC. "It ain't your state." (Read more protesters stories.)

