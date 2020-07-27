Monica Lewinsky's Twitter Joke Goes Viral

(Newser) – Monica Lewinsky's joke is winning the internet, at least according to some. As the Guardian explains, "I have a joke" was trending on Twitter on Friday, and writer Nell Scovell's take was, "I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills." Lewinsky replied to that with: "i have an intern joke and it... nevermind." Among the fans was Mia Farrow, who tweeted, "Monica wins the internet."

Cheryl Strayed was also among the big-name admirers, but as one might imagine, there are also a fair amount of detractors in the replies. Lewinsky is not new to joking about her affair with Bill Clinton; earlier this month, after comedian Sarah Cooper tweeted, "My advice to the younger generation: make your mistakes now. Because by the time you're 40, you'll barely even remember them! And then you get to make the same mistakes all over again it's really fun," Lewinsky replied simply with, "uhhhmmmmmm."


