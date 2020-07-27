Walmart Bans Couple Who Wore Swastika Masks

(Newser) – A couple who flaunted their swastika masks at a Minnesota Walmart has been banned from Walmarts across the US for at least a year, BuzzFeed News reports. A video of the couple taken Saturday was posted to Facebook, where it went viral (you can watch it here, but be warned it has graphic language); in it, the woman can be heard arguing with onlookers who ask her to remove the mask. She and her companion were reportedly offered disposable masks, but refused. Police were called, and upon the store's request, issued trespass notices to the 59- and 64-year-olds, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. No charges were filed.

The couple was reportedly protesting Minnesota's mask mandate, which had just taken effect that day. "I'm not a Nazi. I'm trying to show you what's going to happen in America," the mask-wearing woman can be heard saying in the video. "If you vote for Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany. That's what it's going to like." Adds her companion, "We're living under a socialist state." (Read more Walmart stories.)

