16 Rescuers Carry 'Massive' St. Bernard Down Mountain

(Newser) – St. Bernards were bred to help rescue people in the Alps—but in England on Sunday, it was humans who had to rescue a St. Bernard from the country's highest mountain. The 121-pound dog, named Daisy, stopped moving and refused to go any further after showing signs of leg pain on Scafell Pike, the BBC reports. Sixteen volunteer members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team came to the rescue, with a spokesperson saying the "massive" dog was the first St. Bernard rescued by the team, though it has assisted other dogs in the past. It took almost five hours to carry Daisy to safety, including over obstacles like a waterfall, on a stretcher. She was also provided pain relief medication and treats, the AP reports. She is now recovering. (Read more England stories.)