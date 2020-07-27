For Oprah's 20-Year-Old Magazine, a 'Natural Next Step'

(Newser) – After two decades, Oprah Winfrey's namesake publication is undergoing a major shift. O, the Oprah Magazine will cease print editions after its December issue, reports the Business of Fashion blog via ETOnline. The brand collaboration between Hearst Magazines and Winfrey's Harpo Inc., which began production in 2000, will become "more digitally centric," per a statement from a Hearst rep. "This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content," the rep notes. "We will continue to invest in this platform."

"I look forward to the next step in our evolution," Winfrey, 66, said in a statement. The magazine's editor-in-chief, Lucy Kaylin, added that "we will lean into moments that are central to the brand's DNA and deepen the connection with our loyal readers." Staff was informed of the decision on Friday, the Hollywood Reporter notes. (Read more Oprah Winfrey stories.)

