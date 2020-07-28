Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on You'

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler , questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler , questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice, Tuesday, July 28, 2020... (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)