Bezos' Ex Reveals New Name, and More

MacKenzie Scott has pledged to donate most of her fortune
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 29, 2020 3:33 AM CDT

(Newser) – Jeff Bezos' ex-wife revealed some big news Tuesday: She's already given away $1.7 billion of her fortune, and she has a new name. She's now MacKenzie Scott, having reverted from MacKenzie Bezos "back to middle name I grew up with, after my grandfather Scott," she tweeted (just her second tweet ever; her first announced the finalization of her divorce). In a Medium post, she gives an update on the commitment she made last year to donate most of her fortune, and offers a detailed rundown of the 116 organizations that received portions of the aforementioned $1.7 billion. The areas of need covered: racial equity, LGBTQ+ equity, gender equity, economic mobility, empathy & bridging divides, functional democracy, public health, global development, and climate change. The BBC reports Scott is worth more than $62 billion. (Read more MacKenzie Scott stories.)

