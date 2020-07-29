One State Sets High Bar for Visitors

(Newser) – Traveling to Alaska? Gov. Mike Dunleavy says that as of Aug. 11 you'll need to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before arriving, the Anchorage Daily News reports. It's a departure from the state's current policy, which lets visitors test before or after arriving, or endure 14 days of quarantine. Dunleavy says the state is saving its limited tests to target a COVID-19 uptick in local communities: "We're not trying to make it difficult for people to come here, we just want to make sure we are taking care of Alaskans first," he explains. Alaska health officials reported 231 coronavirus cases Sunday, the state's highest daily count and first over 200, per the CBC. Alaska now has 35 people hospitalized with the disease and another 8 hospitalized with possible COVID-19. (Read more coronavirus stories.)