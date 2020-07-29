Trump Unloads on Twitter About Portland and Housing

(Newser) – President Trump went "on a very aggressive Twitter streak this afternoon" and offered his take on federal agents in Portland—who may or may not be leaving the violence-wracked city, the Guardian reports. With Oregon Gov. Kate Brown saying she's reached a deal with the White House to pull out the "occupying force," and Homeland Security saying the feds will stay, Trump weighed in:



"If the Federal Government and its brilliant Law Enforcement (Homeland) didn't go into Portland one week ago, there would be no Portland—It would be burned and beaten to the ground. If the Mayor and Governor do not stop the Crime and Violence from the Anarchists and Agitators immediately, the Federal Government will go in and do the job that local law enforcement was supposed to do!"

This after Trump tweeted about his administration's plan to scuttle legislation—the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule, an Obama-era update to a 1968 law—that's designed to pressure local governments into curbing biased housing practices. CNBC paints the move as an attempt to win over suburban voters, then quotes Trump's tweets in full:

