Singer Opens Her Heart After 'Suicide Attempt'

Tamar Braxton is thanking her boyfriend for "saving my life" after her hospitalization last month. Braxton posted a lengthy message on social media late Saturday that paid tribute to David Adefeso being her "angel on earth." She said she is grateful for Adefeso who found her "lifeless" in their home, saying it "couldn't have been easy" for him. The R&B singer did not provide details about her hospitalization to the AP, but People calls it a "suicide attempt." Police only confirmed they responded to a medical emergency July 16 at the downtown Los Angeles high rise that she calls home. "Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back!!" she said in the post.

In what People calls a "lengthy and raw statement" about her suicide attempt, Braxton writes: "Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental [state]." Now, she says, she's working to "grow through" the pain "instead of looking for an escape." Though Tamar Braxton released her debut album in 2000, she made a pop-culture splash when she and her sisters, including icon Toni Braxton, launched their reality series Braxton Family Values on WEtv in 2011.