Tens of thousands of fans want to #FreeBritney, but one of the people closest to Britney Spears is calling the entire movement a bunch of nonsense. "The world don't have a clue," Jamie Spears, dad of the 38-year-old pop star, tells the New York Post of efforts to remove his daughter from the conservatorship she's been under for 12 years, calling such attempts "a joke." "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything." He also blasts rumors that he's embezzled money from Britney, insisting, "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?" The Los Angeles Times notes that after two stints in psychiatric wards, the singer was placed under the conservatorship in 2008, in effect giving her a legal guardian to make business, financial, and some personal decisions, such as who she can see.

Jamie Spears was his daughter's longtime conservator for most of the last 12 years—until last September, when he temporarily stepped down from that role, reportedly for "personal health reasons," with care manager Jodi Montgomery taking over. In May, the conservatorship under Montgomery's purview was extended through at least Aug. 22, People reports. There's been no official comment from Britney Spears on any of this, but some fans have become convinced she's been sending coded messages via Instagram to help her. The Post says an "upset" Jamie Spears, 68, is slamming some of these fans for becoming too aggressive, even making death threats in some cases. "I love my daughter," he said. "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."


