Biden's Short List May Be Even Shorter

(Newser) – Joe Biden's announcement of his running mate has to come soon—the Democratic convention gets underway in less than two weeks on August 17. As the vetting process winds down, Biden has dropped a few hints, including that four Black women are on his short list. But now the buzz is focusing on two of those women in particular, Sen. Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, former UN ambassador and national security adviser to President Obama. Coverage, including a controversial post about the process by a Virginia mayor:

Axios, while tacking on the caveat that only Biden himself knows for sure, reports that the choice has indeed narrowed to Harris and Rice. It has another Black woman, Rep. Karen Bass, in third. The piece notes that the selection of Rice would come with a bonus—"the enthusiastic presence of both Barack and Michelle Obama on the campaign trial." Ditto: Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro also has Harris and Rice as the final candidates, per Fox News.