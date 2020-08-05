Instagram Launches 'Uncannily Similar' TikTok Rival

(Newser) – Instagram has launched its own rival to TikTok—days after President Trump gave TikTok's owners a deadline either sell its US operations to a US firm or have the app shut down. The new feature, Reels, is part of Instagram instead of a standalone app, but it strongly resembles TikTok in other ways, CNBC reports. As with its rival, Reels users can create 15-second videos and share them either publicly or with friends. The feature also allows people to overlay music and effects in much the same way as TikTok. It first appeared in Brazil last year and was launched in 50 countries, including the US, Wednesday. Some reactions:

"TikTok, but on Instagram." "There are a few small differences, but Reels is "basically ... TikTok, but on Instagram, writes Rebecca Jennings at Vox. They are "for the most part, functionally identical, and Instagram is positioning it as such: as a place to hop onto trending memes and dances, to create goofy content, and perhaps, ultimately, to find fame."

