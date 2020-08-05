A Wrongful Conviction Makes Headlines in China

(Newser) – China's longest-serving wrongfully convicted inmate is now a free man, some 27 years after he was imprisoned for a crime he long maintained he did not commit. Zhang Yuhuan alleged police tortured him into admitted he killed two young boys who were his neighbors in 1993, and a high court that agreed to retry the case last year ruled there wasn't adequate evidence to support his conviction. The BBC reports he and his wife divorced 11 years ago but she kept assisting her ex-husband with his appeal, even as she remarried.

story continues below

Chinese media captured the 52-year-old's emotional reunion with her and his elderly mother on Tuesday, reports Caixan. He will be receiving as-yet unspecified compensation; the true killer remains unknown. Some context from the BBC: "Observers say China is growing more willing to quash wrongful convictions, but only criminal not political." (Read more wrongful conviction stories.)

