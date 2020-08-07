Jennifer Grey Will Have the Time of Her Life Once Again

(Newser) – Jennifer Grey will get to have the time of her life yet again. She's hopping on the nostalgia train for Lionsgate Studios' new version of the 1987 hit Dirty Dancing. The 60-year-old Grey—who played Frances "Baby" Houseman in the original, set in 1963—will star again and executive produce, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer says, per USA Today. He describes the new film as "exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for," per the Guardian. It's to be set in the 1990s, per Variety.

No other details on plot or cast have been revealed—it's not even entirely clear if it's a sequel or a remake—though Jonathan Levine is on board to direct. Patrick Swayze, who starred as dance instructor Johnny Castle in the original, died of pancreatic cancer in 2009. A spinoff film, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, set in 1958 Cuba, was released in 2004. (Read more Dirty Dancing stories.)

