Simon Cowell Breaks Back in Mishap at His Malibu Home

Rep says he was testing an electric bike in his courtyard
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 9, 2020 5:16 AM CDT

(Newser) – Simon Cowell underwent surgery Saturday night after breaking his back while trying out an electric bike, says a rep. "Simon had a fall from his bike testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," his spokeswoman said of the 60-year-old, per the Guardian. "He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands." Deadline reports there is so far no word on how this will affect America's Got Talent, which is in production and set to air a live show on Tuesday. Cowell is both the creator of the show and a judge on it. (Read more Simon Cowell stories.)

