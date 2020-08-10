 
Happy 60th, Antonio Banderas, the Pandemic Got You a 'Gift'

Actor confirms he has COVID-19, is confident he'll recover, going to take some time to read and rest
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 10, 2020 9:36 AM CDT

(Newser) – Antonio Banderas is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, the actor confirms via Instagram. The revelation comes on a big day for the Spaniard: "I wanted to make it public that today, 10 August, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, after testing positive for the disease Covid-19, caused by the coronavirus.” Banderas says he's feeling "relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual," and that he's confident of a recovery "as soon as possible." Meanwhile, on deck: reading, writing, resting, and making plans for the future. (Read more Antonio Banderas stories.)

