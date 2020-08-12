The Last Store Thanks Customers With Sleepovers

(Newser) – For people who fondly remember movie sleepovers built around a stack of videocassettes—or maybe just had a dream about being locked in a Blockbuster overnight—there's a deal to be had. The world's last Blockbuster video store has a listing on Airbnb for three nights in September, Mashable reports. The catch is that the offer is only open to people who live in Deschutes County, Oregon, where the store is still going, "in appreciation for all that the local community has recently done to support the last-of-its-kind during these uncertain times," the store said in a release. Like DVDs, satellite TV, and streaming services, the pandemic has been unable to defeat the Bend Blockbuster. The store has started offering curbside pickup this year, and management says the place will receive a COVID-19 cleaning before the Sept. 18-20 stays.

The store now includes a living room set with a '90s theme, including a sofabed in front of a VCR and a large, period television. The listing even promises bean bags. "It was a challenge to find that chunky TV!" Sandi Harding, the manager said, per CNN. The price for the overnight stay is $4, which would have been a deal even in the '90s. Guests will be able to roam the store at will, watching and eating anything in stock. Harding does plan to have a few pandemic guidelines to follow. "With everybody being stuck at home and re-experiencing family time together, we thought it would be fun to enjoy some family time in a throwback '90s environment," Harding said. The listing, including photos of the accommodations, can be seen here. (Read more Blockbuster stories.)

