 
X

'The Rock' Has a New Reason to Smile

Dwayne Johnson is highest-earning male actor yet again, thanks in part to Netflix
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 12, 2020 10:03 AM CDT

(Newser) – The box office isn't what it used to be since the coronavirus pandemic took hold. But thanks to Netflix, actors are still raking in the big bucks. A quarter of the $545.5 million in combined earnings for the 10 male actors that make up Forbes' highest earners ranking came from Netflix, which paid $140.5 million to six actors. Some $23.5 million went to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, star of Netflix's Red Notice. He tops the list for the second year in a row and third year out of five, per the BBC. Johnson earned $87.5 million in the year beginning June 1, 2019, with compensation also coming from Project Rock, his Under Armour clothing line. Johnson's Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds is second on the list, with $71.5 million in earnings. He received $20 million for Red Notice and the same amount for Netflix's Six Underground.

story continues below

Rounding out the top five are Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix comedy Spenser Confidential ($58 million); Ben Affleck of Netflix's The Last Thing He Wanted ($55 million); and Vin Diesel, a producer on Netflix's animated series Fast and Furious Spy Races ($54 million), per Variety. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is sixth with $48.5 million, followed by Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda ($45.5 million), who benefited from Disney's acquisition of the worldwide movie rights to Hamilton, and Will Smith ($44.5 million). Adam Sandler, in ninth place, earned $41 million, with $31 million of that coming from Netflix deals. He stars in Murder Mystery, which Forbes describes as "one of the streamer's most-popular films of all time." Last on the list is Jackie Chan with $40 million. The list of top-earning actresses is to be released at a later date. (Read more Dwayne Johnson stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.