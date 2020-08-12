Biden Unveils a 'Proven Fighter'

(Newser) – Joe Biden and his newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris campaigned together for the first time Wednesday, as the former primary rivals sought to solidify their advantage over President Trump and secure their place in American history, the AP reports. Biden, a 77-year-old white man, embraced the significance of naming the first Black woman to a major party's presidential ticket, but he focused on other attributes Harris brings to the ticket. He hailed the California senator, the 55-year-old former prosecutor, as the right woman to help him defeat Trump and lead a nation facing a pandemic, a wounded economy, and long-simmering reckoning with systemic racism. Harris is "smart, she's tough, she's experienced, she's a proven fighter for the backbone of this country," he said.

At a mostly empty high school gymnasium in his hometown of WIlmington, Delaware, Biden added that "Kamala knows how to govern." Biden spoke of her experience questioning Trump administration officials in the Senate, and highlighted the historic nature of her pick, noting she's the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. Taking the stage after him, Harris said she was "mindful of all the ambitious women before me, whose sacrifice, determination, and resilience makes my presence here today even possible." She then launched into an attack on Trump's leadership on the coronavirus pandemic: "This is a moment of real consequence for America. Everything we care about—our economy, our health, our children, the kind of country we live in—it's all on the line," she said.