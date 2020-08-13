1 Dead After Rental Truck Hits School Bus

(Newser) – A man is dead and six students were injured after a box truck crashed into the back of a school bus that had stopped to let students off Wednesday in rural Georgia, the AP reports. The bus was stopped on a highway in Bacon County around 3:30pm when the rental Ryder truck hit it; initial estimates put its speed at between 50-60mph, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. While both the truck driver and the bus driver reportedly helped students out of the bus immediately following the crash, the truck driver later collapsed and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Helicopters airlifted students to hospitals, where none had life-threatening injuries. The bus driver was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. (Read more Georgia stories.)