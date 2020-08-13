Trump Lip Syncer Heads to Netflix

(Newser)
Sarah Cooper, whose lip sync videos using President Trump's words have gained her a rabid following on Twitter and TikTok (and also got her blocked by the POTUS), is now heading to Netflix. The comedy special Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine will premiere this fall, the Los Angeles Times reports. Natasha Lyonne will direct, and will also executive produce alongside Maya Rudolph, Paula Pell, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. The variety show will feature short guest interviews, sketches, and vignettes, Variety reports; a statement says it will focus on "politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects." Cooper, whose Trump impersonations started going viral amid the coronavirus pandemic, has appeared on shows including Ellen and Tonight and guest-hosted Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. (Read more Netflix stories.)