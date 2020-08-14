Bald Eagle, 1. Drone, 0

(Newser) – A bald eagle in Michigan made it very clear he's not happy about government drones in its territory. The eagle attacked a $950 drone being used to map shoreline erosion on Lake Michigan and sent it to the bottom of the very lake it was studying, reports MLive. The bird ripped a propeller off the Phantom 4 Pro Advanced quodcopter that had been cruising at around 160 feet, per NBC News. The eagle then flew away unscathed.

Oddly, the drone (which hasn't been found), was being used by the state's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy—which goes by EGLE. The department says its drone team "is considering steps to reduce the possibility of a repeat attack, including possibly using ‘skins’ or other designs on the aircraft to make them look less like seagulls." (Hunters are unintentionally killing eagles in very indirect fashion.)

