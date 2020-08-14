Trump's Brother Hospitalized in New York

(Newser) – President Trump will be making a visit to New York City on Friday for personal reasons—his younger brother is back in the hospital, reports ABC News and CNN. The White House has confirmed that Robert Trump, 72, is hospitalized, but the reason why has not been made public. ABC notes that Robert Trump was in Mount Sinai hospital's ICU for more than a week in June, also for unspecified reasons. The younger Trump was in the news more recently for trying to stop niece Mary Trump's tell-all book about the president from being published. (Read more President Trump stories.)