Canada Makes a Plea to Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen

(Newser) – The kids in British Columbia were apparently getting a little antsy to party like it's not a pandemic, and Deadline reports that Premier John Horgan appealed to two of the Canadian province's two celebrity sons to tell them to cut it out. "We need young people to understand that now is not the time to go to large parties. @VancityReynolds & @Sethrogen - please help spread the message to stop the spread of #COVID19," Horgan tweeted. Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds were only too happy—maybe a little too happy—to respond, with the former tweeting thusly: "People of British Columbia! Please do not go out to parties and BBQs and other large gatherings! The COVID is still out there! It’s more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead! Thank you!"

Reynolds managed to refrain from advocating for drugs, but he did make a plea to not kill his mom, tweeting a tongue-in-cheek "voicemail" he left for Horgan. If young people would just stay home from large parties, he argues that his mom and academic David Suzuki, who both live in the province, could get on with their normal lives. “I hope that young people of BC don’t kill my mom, frankly or David Suzuki or each other,” he said. “Let’s not kill anyone, I think that’s reasonable.” (It's not Reynolds' only good turn of late.)

