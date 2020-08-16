Harris Responds to Conspiracy Theory Floated by Trump

(Newser) – Kamala Harris, welcome to 2020 politics—and the need to refute a conspiracy theory in just your second public interview since joining Joe Biden's campaign. "They're going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people," Harris said of the Trump administration in a Grio interview released Sunday. "And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics. And this is going to be a knockdown, drag-out. And we're ready." This after President Trump last week mentioned a Newsweek op-ed that cast doubt on her eligibility to be vice president or president because her parents are Indian and Jamaican. Trump called the author, a Chapman University professor, "very highly qualified," and in talking to a reporter asked whether Harris is ineligible because she "wasn't born in the country."

In fact, she was born in Oakland, Calif.—according to a birth certificate obtained by the AP—which makes her eligible to serve as vice president or president. The Hill reports that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was asked on CNN's State of the Union whether Harris was eligible: "Sure," he said. "This is not something that we're going to pursue. Actually, Jake, you and a number in the media, you all have spent more time on it than anybody in the White House has talking about this." To be fair, Trump didn't endorse the theory, but floated it in a "just-asking-questions" style he's also used to promote Obama birtherism, per CNN. The Grio quotes Harris as calling it "lies" and "deception." (Meanwhile, Newsweek's editors have sort of backtracked.)

