 
X

Democrats Begin: 'Future of Our Planet Is at Stake'

So declares Bernie Sanders in convention speech
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 17, 2020 8:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – The most unusual political convention to date is underway—the Democrats' all-virtual affair leading to the coronation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Thursday night. Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders were speaking Monday night, along with a rarity—a Republican, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who will attempt to appeal to disenfranchised members of his party. Live-streams are easy to find, including at the convention's official website. Some early highlights, in the form of released excerpts from pre-recorded speeches, per the AP:

  • Michelle Obama: Biden was a "terrific vice president" and is a "profoundly decent man,” she says. “He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”
  • Bernie Sanders: “My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election: The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake."
  • John Kasich: He said his status as a lifelong Republican “holds second place to my responsibility to my country.” Elaborating: “In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times,” he said of his participation at the Democrats' convention. "We can do better than what we’ve been seeing today, for sure.”
(Read more Democratic National Convention stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.