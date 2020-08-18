Trump to Michelle: 'Thanks for Your Very Kind Words'

(Newser) – Michelle Obama went after President Trump in blunt fashion during the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, and the president took notice. In a series of Tuesday morning tweets, however, Trump did not exactly criticize the former first lady herself, notes the Hill. The closest he came was a tweet in which he wrote, "Somebody please explain to

@MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama." In another tweet, he called the Obama-Biden administration "the most corrupt in history," accused them of treason, and ended with a sarcastic, "Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!"

Also as part of his broadside, Trump criticized the Obama-Biden administration over its response to the swine flu epidemic ("weak and pathetic") and called former President Obama's endorsement of Biden "late & unenthusiastic." And he added: "My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before." In her convention speech, the former first lady said Trump was "clearly in over his head" and unable to lead a nation in crisis, per Forbes.


