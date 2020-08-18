(Newser) – Russia launched an aggressive effort to interfere in the 2016 election on behalf of Donald Trump, and Trump associates who were in regular touch with Russians throughout the campaign were eager to benefit from the help, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday in the fifth and final report in its investigation, per the AP. Though the report from the Senate Intelligence Committee doesn't reach a conclusion about whether the Trump campaign and Russia criminally conspired to sway the election, it nonetheless describes the eagerness of Trump associates to exploit the Kremlin's aid, particularly Democratic emails that were hacked by Russian military intelligence officers and disclosed by the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks in the runup to the election. Read the full report here. More:



The report notes how Manafort shared internal Trump campaign polling data with Kilimnik and says there is "some evidence" that Kilimnik may have been connected to the Kremlin's operation to hack and leak Democratic emails, though it doesn't describe that evidence. In addition, the report says that "two pieces of information" raise the possibility of Manafort's potential connection to those operations, but what follows next in the document is blacked out. No conclusion: The report purposely doesn't come to a final conclusion, as the other reports did, about whether there's enough evidence that Trump's campaign coordinated or colluded with Russia to sway the election to him and away from Hillary Clinton, leaving its findings open to partisan interpretation.