Night 2 of DNC Features Jill Biden, Cindy McCain

(Newser) – Joe Biden is drawing on party elders at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, making the case that he and his party are uniquely positioned with experience and expertise to repair chaos that President Trump has created at home and abroad. He's also showing off younger Democrats the party hopes will be the political stars of tomorrow, the AP reports. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry are among the heavy hitters on a schedule that emphasizes a simple theme: Leadership matters. Former President Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, will also make an appearance. On a night that Biden will formally earn his party’s presidential nomination, the convention will also introduce his wife, Jill Biden, to the nation as the prospective first lady.

The former vice president will become his party's nominee as a prerecorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states airs, and the four-day convention will culminate on Thursday when he accepts that nomination inside a mostly empty Delaware convention hall. On Tuesday, the convention will feature republicans for a second night. Colin Powell, who served as secretary of state under George W. Bush, will endorse the Democratic candidate. Powell joins the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Cindy McCain, who was expected to stop short of a formal endorsement but talk about the mutual respect and friendship her husband and Biden shared. (Michelle Obama slammed President Trump in her closing speech on the convention's first night.)