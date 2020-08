(Newser) – Michelle Obama arguably stole the show on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Time will tell if her husband does the same on Day 3. Former President Obama is among those who will be speaking Wednesday night, and he'll deliver the keynote address. USA Today reports the recorded speech will touch on topics like racial justice, the economy, and healthcare. Among the other speakers who will appear between 9pm and 11pm ET: Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

ABC News reports Kamala Harris will also formally accept her nomination as Joe Biden's running mate, giving her acceptance speech from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., where Joe Biden will do the same on Thursday. NBC News reports actress Kerry Washington will serve as the evening's emcee; Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson will perform.