Joseph Gordon-Levitt Took 3-Year Paternity Leave

(Newser) – Joseph Gordon-Levitt is back, baby. And back from the babies, to be precise. The actor has been out of sight since his last movie release in 2016 as he took three years off to be a father to his two young sons, born in 2015 and 2017. "I just felt really lucky I got to do that," Gordon-Levitt tells James Corden in an appearance on the Late Late Show, expressing his wish that the US government offered paid paternity leave as in countries like Canada, Sweden, and Japan. Fathers and secondary care givers in the US can only take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act, per Mashable. Gordon-Levitt returns to the screen in three movies this year, including Netflix's Project Power, just released. He also appears in Dads, a documentary celebrating fatherhood from Bryce Dallas Howard, per US Weekly. (Read more Joseph Gordon-Levitt stories.)