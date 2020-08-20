Tech Stocks Give Market a Lift

(Newser)
Tech stocks again carried the day on Wall Street, even in the face of disappointing news on jobless claims. For the day, the Dow rose 46 points to 27,739, the S&P 500 ticked up 10 points to 3,385, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 118 points, more than 1%, to 11,264. Shares of Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft all were up, which helped offset an otherwise lackluster day in the broader market, notes the Wall Street Journal. “The market's looking through” the worse-than-expected jobless claims numbers, Scott Wren of Wells Fargo Investment Institute tells the AP. “The trend is for continued improvement in the labor market.” (Read more stock market stories.)