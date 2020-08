(Newser) – A second US senator has tested positive for COVID-19: Louisiana's Bill Cassidy. The 62-year-old Republican was tested Thursday after learning he had been exposed to an infected person Wednesday night, reports the Advocate. “I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Cassidy, a medical doctor. The other senator to be diagnosed with the coronavirus was Rand Paul—also a medical doctor—while a dozen members of the House have been infected, notes Politico.

A Cassidy spokesperson says he began experiencing mild symptoms Thursday morning and will quarantine at home in Baton Rouge for two weeks and inform those he has been near of his diagnosis. Cassidy, who unseated Democrat Mary Landrieu in 2014, is expected to win re-election in November. The Senate is on its summer recess and not scheduled to re-adjourn until after Labor Day.