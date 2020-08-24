Farmer Arrested in Jogger's Death

(Newser) – Sydney Sutherland, 25, went out for a jog Wednesday afternoon and disappeared. Two days later, the Arkansas woman's body was found, and now a farmer who went to school with Sutherland has been arrested in connection with her murder. Quake Lewellyn, 28, is being held on a homicide charge, KAIT8 reports; sources tell KARK he is suspected of capital murder. Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas says Sutherland knew Lewellyn; her jogging route reportedly went by his residence. She also knew the sheriff: "I know this family personally," Lucas said before Sutherland's body was found. "I know this young lady personally. I’ve known her and watched her grow up. It hits me personally." (Read more Arkansas stories.)