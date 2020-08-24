Twitter Flags Trump Tweet About Mail Drop Boxes

(Newser) – Another of President Trump's tweets has had a warning slapped on it by Twitter. This time, the POTUS tweeted Sunday that "So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!" Within five hours, Twitter flagged the tweet with a message atop it reading: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible." The tweet is hidden behind the warning, but can be viewed by clicking to expand it.

story continues below

Twitter's safety account further explained: "We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting. Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply, or Retweet it." As BuzzFeed reports, there is no evidence mail drop boxes enable voter fraud, nor is there evidence the boxes are not properly sanitized. And Axios notes it was actually a bipartisan task force that recommended the drop boxes. Twitter has previously flagged Trump's tweets about mail-in voting as he continues to argue it will lead to election fraud. (Read more President Trump stories.)

