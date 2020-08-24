(Newser) – People who use Zoom to work remotely may have gotten a little break on Monday: The videoconferencing site has been experiencing a widespread malfunction, reports Business Insider. Exactly what happened wasn't immediately clear, but Zoom has acknowledged the issue. "If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix," reads a company tweet at 10:23am EDT. "We're so sorry about the inconvenience." It directs people here for updates. The latest, just after 11am, says the issue has been resolved for "some users."

story continues below

Not that everybody was complaining about the glitch. "Zoom is down, we're finally free," reads the headline at the Verge. "Zoom is down, everyone stop pretending to work," reads another at Engadget. It appears people started having trouble entering meetings and webinars about 8am EDT. The site Downdetector shows the issue mainly affecting North America and parts of Europe. (Even jury trials are shifting to Zoom.)

