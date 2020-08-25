University President Sorry He Joined Students for Cornhole

(Newser) – It's all about the optics: As Central Michigan University on Monday reported that 54 new coronavirus cases were recorded over the week of Aug. 17, the school's president apologized for briefly getting social with students. President Bob Davies caught flak for tossing a few cornhole bags, something he did over welcome weekend and video of which was posted to social media. The Lexington Herald-Leader surfaces one critical tweet: "Instead of taking measures to figure out how to fix our COVID response, @cmichprez decides to go out and hang around the parties when anyone walking by can see most of these parties aren't following distancing or mask wearing."

The cornhole tossing came as Davies visited off-campus housing and parties to urge students to wear masks and engage in social distancing. He said in a statement, "I was invited to throw a few bags of cornhole, and I spent a few minutes engaging with those students and reminding them to be safe. In retrospect, I see that my participation in the game—regardless of my intent—sent mixed messages about the importance of avoiding large gatherings, and I apologize for the confusion and concerns my actions caused." He added, per MLive, "As a leader and lifelong learner, I will occasionally make mistakes; when I do, I endeavor to learn from them. As our students have asked of me, I will 'do better.'" (Read more coronavirus stories.)

