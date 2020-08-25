4-Year-Old on Unicorn Saved by Ferry Captain

(Newser) – In a feat worthy of Greek mythology, a heroic sea captain rescued a young girl who had been taken to treacherous waters by a unicorn. The 4-year-old was playing on an inflatable unicorn pool toy when a strong current took her away from the beach at the town of Antirio and toward the busy shipping lanes of the Gulf of Corinth, apparently while her parents were distracted, the Greek City Times reports. The port authority notified a local ferry captain, who managed to safely rescue the girl—and the unicorn—after finding them floating in the open sea. "She was in a state of shock. She was clinging on this inflatable toy and did not move, she was frozen. When she saw us approaching, she shrieked," ferry captain Grigos Karnesis told local media, per the Greek Reporter. (Last year, an 8-year-old North Carolina boy on a unicorn ended up a long way from shore.)